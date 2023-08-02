Stephens & Co. Maintains Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp is 25.24. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of 23.43.

The projected annual revenue for Midland States Bancorp is 335MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

Midland States Bancorp Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $23.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.66%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 8.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSBI is 0.06%, a decrease of 49.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 15,170K shares. The put/call ratio of MSBI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,362K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 759K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 614K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 510K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 20.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 476K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Background Information

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services.

