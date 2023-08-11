Stephens & Co. Maintains Masonite International (DOOR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masonite International is 117.64. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.32% from its latest reported closing price of 104.74.

The projected annual revenue for Masonite International is 2,926MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOR is 0.32%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 29,562K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,847K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,351K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,095K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 70.69% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 804K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 798K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing a decrease of 66.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 39.82% over the last quarter.

Masonite International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

