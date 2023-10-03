Stephens & Co. Maintains J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 203.96. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from its latest reported closing price of 187.42.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 15,301MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Declares $0.42 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $187.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1303 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.27%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 92,172K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,427K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,378K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 102.67% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,399K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,209K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,293K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,662K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 22.74% over the last quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

