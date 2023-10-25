Stephens & Co. Maintains Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group is 48.28. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of 35.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank Group is 687MM, an increase of 26.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTX is 0.10%, a decrease of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 35,361K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTX is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,501K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 30.18% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,608K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 29.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,219K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 28.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,081K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 30.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 961K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 26.28% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.