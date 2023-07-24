Stephens & Co. Maintains Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.71% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is 12.57. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.71% from its latest reported closing price of 11.78.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 8,036MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 226.43% to 4,374,517K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 66,868K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,908K shares, representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 34.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 47,437K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,944K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 90.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,569K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,791K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 43,728K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,268K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 36.28% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,704K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Background Information

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

