Stephens & Co. Maintains Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.93% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.93% from its latest reported closing price of 29.57.
The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is 507MM, a decrease of 57.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTH is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 41,869K shares. The put/call ratio of HTH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,324K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 6.54% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,200K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 10.83% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,200K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 12.03% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,187K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 3.30% over the last quarter.
