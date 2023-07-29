Stephens & Co. Maintains Heritage Financial (HFWA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.70% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Financial is 22.64. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.70% from its latest reported closing price of 18.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Financial is 296MM, an increase of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Financial. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFWA is 0.11%, a decrease of 36.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 33,383K shares. The put/call ratio of HFWA is 5.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,519K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,707K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,112K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 93.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 34.98% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 874K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 36.99% over the last quarter.

Heritage Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 61 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.