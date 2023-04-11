Stephens & Co. Maintains Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $36.52. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.76% from its latest reported closing price of $33.27.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is $3,359MM, a decrease of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 59K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Austin Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 159,697.96% over the last quarter.

ESIX - SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 99.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.13%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 38,502K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

