Stephens & Co. Maintains GMS (GMS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of GMS (NYSE:GMS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for GMS is 78.77. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of 69.34.

The projected annual revenue for GMS is 4,754MM, a decrease of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMS. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMS is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 44,466K shares. The put/call ratio of GMS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 3,418K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,337K shares, representing a decrease of 85.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 23.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,892K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 10.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,673K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,306K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 10.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,138K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing a decrease of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 1.27% over the last quarter.

GMS Background Information



Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for its core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

