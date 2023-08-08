Stephens & Co. Maintains Freshpet (FRPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is 79.32. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of 82.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is 771MM, an increase of 15.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.32%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 74,190K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jana Partners holds 4,014K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,743K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 125,395.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,416K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 28.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 73.33% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,164K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,075K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 22.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 48.79% over the last quarter.

Freshpet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.