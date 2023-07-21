Stephens & Co. Maintains First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial Bankshares is 31.52. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.61% from its latest reported closing price of 30.42.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Bankshares is 579MM, an increase of 13.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

First Financial Bankshares Declares $0.18 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $30.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bankshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIN is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 91,265K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIN is 4.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,197K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 12.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,004K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,009K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 11.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,549K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,513K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares, representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 27.48% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,186K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 58.80% over the last quarter.

First Financial Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

