Stephens & Co. Maintains Everbridge (EVBG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everbridge is 30.88. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.49% from its latest reported closing price of 22.79.

The projected annual revenue for Everbridge is 467MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everbridge. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVBG is 0.24%, a decrease of 36.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 43,830K shares. The put/call ratio of EVBG is 4.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 2,122K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,954K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 11.98% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,683K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 3.13% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,404K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Everbridge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everbridge, Inc. is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe.

