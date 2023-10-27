Stephens & Co. Maintains Ensign Group (ENSG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ensign Group is 115.06. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of 95.35.

The projected annual revenue for Ensign Group is 3,427MM, a decrease of 3.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

Ensign Group Declares $0.06 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.23 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $95.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.33%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSG is 0.37%, a decrease of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 61,322K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSG is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,730K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares, representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 13.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,917K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,617K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 1.60% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,152K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,830K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Ensign Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Ensign Group independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 231 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

