Stephens & Co. Maintains Encompass Health (EHC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is 71.49. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of 64.28.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is 4,719MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

Encompass Health Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $64.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.38%, an increase of 19.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 114,118K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,559K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,708K shares, representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 54.38% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,424K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 31.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,082K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 21.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,027K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 23.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,010K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Encompass Health Background Information

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

