Stephens & Co. Maintains DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DXP Enterprises is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.18% from its latest reported closing price of 32.08.

The projected annual revenue for DXP Enterprises is 1,501MM, a decrease of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXP Enterprises. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXPE is 0.08%, a decrease of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 13,652K shares. The put/call ratio of DXPE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,142K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 7.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,063K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 9.71% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 880K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 683K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 91.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DXP Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ('MROP') services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services.

