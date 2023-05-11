Stephens & Co. Maintains CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CURO Group Holdings is 4.46. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 207.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CURO Group Holdings is 1,029MM, an increase of 175.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURO Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURO is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 14,436K shares. The put/call ratio of CURO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 3,950K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,900K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares, representing a decrease of 32.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 488K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 16.26% over the last quarter.

CURO Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

See all CURO Group Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.