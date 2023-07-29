Stephens & Co. Maintains Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen Frost Bankers is 124.13. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from its latest reported closing price of 106.26.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen Frost Bankers is 2,158MM, an increase of 11.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen Frost Bankers. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 61,921K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,814K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,895K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 23.17% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,125K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 25.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,986K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 24.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,788K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,629K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 62.62% over the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

