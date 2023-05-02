Stephens & Co. Maintains Credit Acceptance (CACC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.79% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credit Acceptance is 434.93. The forecasts range from a low of 383.80 to a high of $493.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.79% from its latest reported closing price of 498.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Credit Acceptance is 1,890MM, an increase of 79.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Acceptance. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACC is 0.69%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 9,352K shares. The put/call ratio of CACC is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 1,560K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 799K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 641K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Gobi Capital holds 520K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 322K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Credit Acceptance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for its financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

See all Credit Acceptance regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.