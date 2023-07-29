Stephens & Co. Maintains Covenant Logistics Group Inc - (CVLG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Covenant Logistics Group Inc - (NASDAQ:CVLG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Covenant Logistics Group Inc - is 52.53. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of 56.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Covenant Logistics Group Inc - is 1,115MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Declares $0.11 Dividend

On May 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $56.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covenant Logistics Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLG is 0.07%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 8,449K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLG is 16.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 466K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 347K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Patton Albertson Miller Group holds 283K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 283K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 225K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 42.75% over the last quarter.

Covenant Logistics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.