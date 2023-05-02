Stephens & Co. Maintains Coastal Financial (CCB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coastal Financial is 60.18. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 67.73% from its latest reported closing price of 35.88.

The projected annual revenue for Coastal Financial is 421MM, an increase of 76.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coastal Financial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 11.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCB is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 8,942K shares. The put/call ratio of CCB is 2.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 770K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 45.15% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 731K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 627K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 4.09% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 536K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 47.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Coastal Financial Background Information

Coastal Financial Corporation (the 'Company'), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the 'Bank'), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.

