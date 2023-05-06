Stephens & Co. Maintains Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chuy's Holdings is 38.25. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of 35.59.

The projected annual revenue for Chuy's Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chuy's Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHUY is 0.29%, an increase of 270.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 22,043K shares. The put/call ratio of CHUY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,706K shares representing 15.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 17.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,334K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,141K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 12.88% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,101K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 939K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Chuy`s Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, 'unchained' look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto 'If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!'

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

