Stephens & Co. Maintains Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cannae Holdings is 34.75. The forecasts range from a low of 30.56 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 94.44% from its latest reported closing price of 17.87.

The projected annual revenue for Cannae Holdings is 687MM, an increase of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannae Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNNE is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 73,118K shares. The put/call ratio of CNNE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 6,209K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 6.84% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 5,630K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,710K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 3,262K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 6.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,304K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 4.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,910K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

