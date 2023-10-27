Stephens & Co. Maintains Business First Bancshares (BFST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.14% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from its latest reported closing price of 19.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Business First Bancshares is 272MM, an increase of 12.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFST is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 13,195K shares. The put/call ratio of BFST is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 679K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 13.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 621K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 6.07% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 490K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 9.05% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 490K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Business First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.