Stephens & Co. Maintains Business First Bancshares (BFST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares is 20.60. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of 20.95.

The projected annual revenue for Business First Bancshares is 272MM, an increase of 12.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFST is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 13,173K shares. The put/call ratio of BFST is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 679K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 32.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 536K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 23.08% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 500K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Business First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

