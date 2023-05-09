Stephens & Co. Maintains Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (BECN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (NASDAQ:BECN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - is 77.86. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 28.99% from its latest reported closing price of 60.36.

The projected annual revenue for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - is 8,621MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BECN is 0.30%, an increase of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 74,664K shares. The put/call ratio of BECN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 15,095K shares representing 23.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,983K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 85,584.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,645K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing an increase of 34.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 37.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,491K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 12.85% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,930K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing an increase of 26.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,756K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.

