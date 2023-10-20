Stephens & Co. Maintains Banner (BANR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.19% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banner is 52.87. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.19% from its latest reported closing price of 43.27.

The projected annual revenue for Banner is 633MM, an increase of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banner. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANR is 0.15%, a decrease of 19.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 34,552K shares. The put/call ratio of BANR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,395K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 22.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,064K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 924K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 892K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 23.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 24.33% over the last quarter.

Banner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans.

