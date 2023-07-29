Stephens & Co. Maintains Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Marin Bancorp is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of 21.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Marin Bancorp is 143MM, an increase of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Marin Bancorp. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRC is 0.05%, a decrease of 43.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 10,299K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRC is 6.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 707K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 40.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 674K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 40.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 38.40% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 371K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 32.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 299K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp. A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.9 billion, Bank of Marin has 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the 'Top Corporate Philanthropists' by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the 'Best Places to Work' by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.