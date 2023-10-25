Stephens & Co. Maintains Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anywhere Real Estate is 7.31. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 54.22% from its latest reported closing price of 4.74.

The projected annual revenue for Anywhere Real Estate is 6,761MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anywhere Real Estate. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOUS is 0.12%, an increase of 18.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.27% to 123,665K shares. The put/call ratio of HOUS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 9,363K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,780K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,321K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,749K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,746K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 12.49% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 5,710K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares, representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 45.66% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 5,247K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

Anywhere Real Estate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

