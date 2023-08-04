Stephens & Co. Maintains Andersons (ANDE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Andersons is 54.40. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of 52.71.

The projected annual revenue for Andersons is 17,037MM, an increase of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

Andersons Declares $0.18 Dividend

On June 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $52.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 33,027K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,264K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,189K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 87.58% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,077K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 19.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Andersons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

