Stephens & Co. Maintains American Express (AXP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is $190.79. The forecasts range from a low of $150.49 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $163.28.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is $59,192MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.65.

American Express Declares $0.60 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $163.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Wintrust Investments holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Great Diamond Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

FICHX - Cantor Growth Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 9.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3067 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.52%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 695,309K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

American Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

