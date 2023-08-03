Stephens & Co. Maintains Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Addus HomeCare is 113.05. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from its latest reported closing price of 95.52.

The projected annual revenue for Addus HomeCare is 1,044MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addus HomeCare. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUS is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 20,027K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,172K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 734K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 689K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 689K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 677K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 84.43% over the last quarter.

Addus HomeCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states.

