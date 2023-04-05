Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of WSFS Financial (WSFS) with Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of WSFS Financial with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.13% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for WSFS Financial is $51.76. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.13% from its latest reported closing price of $36.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WSFS Financial is $758MM, a decrease of 13.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

WSFS Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $36.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=156).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Profund Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 31.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Keeley-Teton Advisors holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 63K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 11.39% over the last quarter.

North Star Asset Management holds 177K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 15.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSFS Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSFS is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 67,789K shares. The put/call ratio of WSFS is 4.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

WSFS Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.

See all WSFS Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.