Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Varonis Systems (VRNS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $32.34. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.13% from its latest reported closing price of $25.24.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is $537MM, an increase of 13.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,441K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 382.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

SPWAX - American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fund A Class holds 83K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 3.01% over the last quarter.

ISGDX - Columbia Integrated Small Cap Growth Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 22.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNS is 0.30%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 122,620K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Varonis Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

