Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is $30.34. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $27.41.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is $178MM, an increase of 25.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 70K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 52.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 29.58% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 48.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 12.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.16%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.67% to 34,936K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Treace Medical Concepts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

