Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Toast Inc - (TOST) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is $23.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.88% from its latest reported closing price of $17.97.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is $3,672MM, an increase of 34.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atom Investors holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

ClariVest Asset Management holds 91K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 84.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 47.04% over the last quarter.

GCGIX - Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Institutional holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 582.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 77.33% over the last quarter.

MXXIX - Marsico 21st Century Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 18.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.30%, a decrease of 39.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.30% to 334,846K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

