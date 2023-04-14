Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Toast Inc - (TOST) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is $23.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.88% from its latest reported closing price of $17.97.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is $3,672MM, an increase of 34.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hsbc Holdings holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 89.37% over the last quarter.

FLDZ - RiverNorth Patriot ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Large Cap Index Master Portfolio holds 150K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 84K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 16.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 18.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.30%, a decrease of 39.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.30% to 334,846K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

