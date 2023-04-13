Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Teladoc (TDOC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc is $30.34. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.22% from its latest reported closing price of $25.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc is $2,778MM, an increase of 15.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 240K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 44.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 53.81% over the last quarter.

TMFX - Motley Fool Next Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Mayo Clinic holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BTEC - Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 28.26% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 18,928K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,858K shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.14%, a decrease of 36.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 156,810K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

See all Teladoc regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.