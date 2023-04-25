Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Talos Energy (TALO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is 24.68. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 79.52% from its latest reported closing price of 13.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is 2,073MM, an increase of 25.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.20%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 94,957K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 12,292K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,859K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 3,315K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares, representing a decrease of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 3,314K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 99.89% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,540K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Talos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

See all Talos Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.