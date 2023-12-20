Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of SouthState (SSB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for SouthState is 81.76. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of 86.53.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState is 1,869MM, an increase of 15.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.30%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 84,045K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,915K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,885K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 8.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,375K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,359K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 6.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,956K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.13% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

