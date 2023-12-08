Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Southern Calif Bancorp (OTC:BCAL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.62% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Calif Bancorp is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.62% from its latest reported closing price of 15.60.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Calif Bancorp is 105MM, an increase of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Calif Bancorp. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 56.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAL is 0.61%, a decrease of 32.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.46% to 7,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 1,827K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,790K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,101K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 559K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 346K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 16.24% over the last quarter.

