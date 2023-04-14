Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of $73.03.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 133K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 96.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 3,318.05% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 28K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 51.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Davy Global Fund Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regal Investment Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 20.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.39%, an increase of 26.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 77,268K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

