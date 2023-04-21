Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of SentinelOne Inc - (S) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of SentinelOne Inc - (NYSE:S) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - is $21.83. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.94% from its latest reported closing price of $17.90.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc - is $671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 48.66% over the last quarter.

FourThought Financial holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGRO - Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 50K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP T. Rowe Price Structured Mid-Cap Growth Fund Standard Class holds 63K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.26%, a decrease of 35.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 205,029K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

