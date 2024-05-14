Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:SNSE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.19% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sensei Biotherapeutics is 4.76. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 203.19% from its latest reported closing price of 1.57.

The projected annual revenue for Sensei Biotherapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensei Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNSE is 0.01%, an increase of 33.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 3,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newtyn Management holds 1,572K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 35.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 211K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 31.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 127.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 136K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 113K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company has developed a proprietary bacteriophage-based platform, ImmunoPhage™, that enables the rapid generation of immune activating therapeutic agents that fully engage the immune system. Using the ImmunoPhage™ platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, to target multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform enables efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei’s clinical programs. The company’s most advanced immunotherapy, SNS-301, a first-in-class ImmunoPhage™ targeting the tumor antigen Aspartyl beta Hydroxylase (ASPH), is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck. Earlier stage programs include SNS-401, a ImmunoPhage™ cocktail for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, and SNS-VISTA, an antibody-based therapeutic targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA).

