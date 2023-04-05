Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Sandy Spring Bancorp with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.34% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp is $37.06. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 50.34% from its latest reported closing price of $24.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sandy Spring Bancorp is $461MM, a decrease of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 25.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 97.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 5,339.07% over the last quarter.

TSMDX - Trillium ESG Small holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 233K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 48.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASR is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 38,295K shares. The put/call ratio of SASR is 4.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

See all Sandy Spring Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.