Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.04% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $39.58. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.04% from its latest reported closing price of $28.06.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is $2,783MM, an increase of 105.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Select Mid Cap Core VIP Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 86K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 25.57% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 30.73% over the last quarter.

PIBAX - PGIM BALANCED FUND holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 274K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.16%, a decrease of 27.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 93,749K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

