Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Portillos Inc - (PTLO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Portillos Inc - (NASDAQ:PTLO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.19% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portillos Inc - is 25.27. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 70.19% from its latest reported closing price of 14.85.

The projected annual revenue for Portillos Inc - is 690MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portillos Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTLO is 0.09%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.05% to 51,329K shares. The put/call ratio of PTLO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Partners holds 5,923K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,084K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,129K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,945K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 51.43% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,062K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 64.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 211.91% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 2,496K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,229K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 197.18% over the last quarter.

Portillos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portillo's Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salads, burgers, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cake, and milkshakes. As of June 27, 2021, it owned and operated 67 restaurants in Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and California. The company was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

