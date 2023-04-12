Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Phreesia (PHR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is $40.36. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.49% from its latest reported closing price of $31.17.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is $361MM, an increase of 28.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CTSIX - Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 71K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 43.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 33.67% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 517K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Blair William & holds 192K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 18.66% over the last quarter.

HSBC FUNDS - HSBC Opportunity Portfolio Master Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.38%, an increase of 175.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 56,449K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Phreesia Background Information

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

