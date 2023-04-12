Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon 28, Inc. is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 59.55% from its latest reported closing price of $17.90.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon 28, Inc. is $219MM, an increase of 20.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TD Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 65K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon 28, Inc.. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNA is 0.13%, an increase of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.55% to 33,221K shares. The put/call ratio of FNA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Paragon 28 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it its goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. The companies believes that through research and innovation Paragon can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

