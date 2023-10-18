Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Par Technology (PAR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Par Technology (NYSE:PAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Technology is 43.01. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of 37.98.

The projected annual revenue for Par Technology is 382MM, a decrease of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 38,139K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,960K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,678K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 18.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,840K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 21.06% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,684K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 5.57% over the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 1,650K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Par Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

