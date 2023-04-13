Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nextgen Healthcare is $22.22. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.89% from its latest reported closing price of $17.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nextgen Healthcare is $698MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTBX - FEDERATED GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 78.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 278K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 85.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 595.24% over the last quarter.

Investors Research holds 35K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PTF - Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextgen Healthcare. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGN is 0.22%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 62,449K shares. The put/call ratio of NXGN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

NextGen Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. It is empowering the transformation of ambulatory care-partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. It goes beyond EHR and PM. Its integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. It believes in better.

See all Nextgen Healthcare regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.